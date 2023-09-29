Canadian HC briefed on PSX working

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) welcomed the High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon, Commercial Counselor Michael Lazaruk and Trade Commissioner Athar Abbas, on their visit to PSX.

PSX MD and CEO Farrukh H Khan, accompanied by a PSX Board member Nadeem Naqvi and the PSX management team welcomed the distinguished guests to the exchange.

A meeting between the two parties was held where matters of mutual interest pertaining to the economy as a whole and the capital market in particular were discussed. The trade and economic team from the High Commission of Canada was also present in the meeting, which enabled a discussion on further development of trade between Canada and Pakistan.

The distinguished guests were given a tour of the exchange, in particular the trading hall of the stock exchange. They also ceremoniously struck the gong to mark their visit to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

