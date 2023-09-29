ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Thursday suggested that the Sindh Child Prohibition Employment Act needed to be amended as it lacks provisions for the prevention of child domestic labour.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Walid Iqbal.

The Senate committee deliberated on the unfortunate death of nine-year-old girl in Ranipur, who was working as a minor housemaid and allegedly subjected to torture and sexual abuse. Secretary Human Rights apprised that the unholy incident occurred on 16th August 2023 and the accused were arrested on the same day. He suggested that the Sindh Child Prohibition Employment Act needed to be amended as it lacks provisions for the prevention of child domestic labour and, an inspection mechanism should also be put in place for the effective monitoring of child domestic abuse most importantly there is a dire need to bring uniformity in the definition of a child all across the country.

The committee maintained that there were rumours of alleged tampering with DNA samples. Officials refuted the allegations and stated that the samples were first sent to Jamshoro and Karachi Institute but due to the unavailability of required technology, and by keeping in view, the sensitivity of the incident samples were sent to Lahore and its DNA report will come forward in the next few days.

The committee lamented the Sindh Police officials for delaying the DNA report for so long. Senator Walid Iqbal remarked that tampering of evidence is the major cause resulting in averting of punishment in almost around 78 per cent of criminal cases.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child, highlighted that a letter was written to the Sindh Child Protection Authority about the rumours of having other minor children held in captivity at the same haveli, however, the Sindh Child Protection Authority failed to respond.

The secretary Social Welfare, Sindh, said that around eight young girls were rescued from the location. Besides that, one million rupeescompensation amount has also been given to the deceased family, he added.

Senator Walid Iqbal recommended all four provinces enact legislation for the prevention of child domestic abuse and madesure the certainty of justice in the child abuse cases.

Furthermore, the committee raised the illegal arrest of Pastor Vicktor and Ghazala in Jaranwala, Faisalabad.

RPO Faisalabad apprised that Pastor Victor and Ghazala, residents of Karachi, came to Jaranwala to support his community, and allegedly resisted the arrest of Alizar, wanted in the blasphemous offence committed against his own religion and also inflicted pain on himself to secure attention. The committee directed the RPO to submit the inquiry report before the committee once it is completed.

Moreover, the senate body discussed the arrest of Imaan Mazari.

Senator Quratul Ain Marri raised questions on the manner of arrest and remarked that the police had turned the whole event into a spectacle. The DIG ICT Police said that the police used force after the refusal of compliance from the accused.

The committee condemned the excessive use of force and directed the police to ensure the implementation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

The meeting was attended by Senator Prof DrMehr Taj Roghani, Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Senator Qurat Ain Marri, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, Senator FalakNaz, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Allah Dino Khawaja, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child Ayesha Raza Farooq and senior officers of Punjab Police, Sindh Police and other relevant departments.

