BAFL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
DGKC 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FABL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FCCL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.35%)
GGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
HBL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
HUBC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
OGDC 98.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PIOC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PPL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
TRG 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.3%)
BR30 16,631 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,318 Decreased By -46.8 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,030 Decreased By -142.2 (-0.88%)
India 10-year yield crosses 7.20% as oil, US peers keep pressure on

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2023 10:20am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose on Thursday, with the benchmark bond yield crossing 7.20%, triggered by a relentless rise in oil prices and Treasury yields.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield was at 7.2098% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.1704% in the previous session.

Indian money markets will be open on Thursday and Friday, according to a Reserve Bank of India circular.

They were earlier scheduled to be closed on one of those days for a regional holiday.

“Market is now under the grip of bears, and to top it all, we are not really sure whether both oil and 10-year US yield is at top levels or there is more room for rising further,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

Fresh supply of debt at the end of the quarter further challenged bullish sentiment.

New Delhi aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.69 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, the last debt auction for the fiscal first half.

India maintained its plan to borrow 6.55 trillion rupees through bond issues in the October-March period, while it will borrow a maximum of 1.45 trillion rupees through 10-year bonds, which is 22% of the overall borrowing.

India bond yields rise, as spike in Treasury yields hurts appetite

The 10-year US yield hit a 16-year peak, boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer to lower inflation to its 2% target.

The benchmark Brent crude contract rose above $97.50 per barrel, its highest level in nearly a year, as a steep drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries about tight global supplies.

These factors dented investors’ appetite, offsetting a bullishness from JPMorgan’s inclusion of India in its emerging market debt index.

The FTSE Russell, which has India on its watchlist for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index, will announce a decision on Thursday.

Indian government bond

