PFA discards 6,000 litres of spurious drinks

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands from a village situated on Sharaqpur Road.

The authority discarded 6,000 litre spurious carbonated drinks; 4,350 empty bottles; 3,000 lids, 250 litre of syrup, 180kg of prohibited ingredients and 75kg counterfeit packing material during the raid.

Meanwhile, the authority also confiscated 12 cylinders, three filling machines and a generator.

