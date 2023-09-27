BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Volkswagen offices searched in connection with works council salaries

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 05:54pm

BERLIN: Prosecutors have searched four Volkswagen locations on allegations of excessive salaries for members of the works council, the Braunschweig prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The reason for the raids were salaries to works council members that allegedly violate a ban on preferential treatment in the Works Constitution Act, a spokesperson for the Braunschweig prosecutor’s office said.

Volkswagen profits dip as it struggles in China

The searches took place on Tuesday and included VW offices at its headquarters in Wolfsburg, the spokesperson said.

VW said it would cooperate with the prosecutors.

News agency dpa first reported the investigation.

