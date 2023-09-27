BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 26, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- All parties including PTI are free to join polls: caretaker govt
- Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days
- Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar
- Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.62bn: SBP
- Afghanistan’s currency emerges as world’s best performer this quarter: report
- KSE-100 closes in red, but volumes rise
- Anyone dealing with governance has to rely on military to meet challenges: caretaker PM Kakar
- Fixing economy top priority: PM
- Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR
- Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards
- Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister
- Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system
