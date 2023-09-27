Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

All parties including PTI are free to join polls: caretaker govt

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.62bn: SBP

Afghanistan’s currency emerges as world’s best performer this quarter: report

KSE-100 closes in red, but volumes rise

Anyone dealing with governance has to rely on military to meet challenges: caretaker PM Kakar

Fixing economy top priority: PM

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

