BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.62%)
BIPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FABL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
GGL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 91.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.69%)
HUBC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
OGDC 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
PAEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PIOC 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.25%)
PRL 15.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 46.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
SSGC 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 89.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.05%)
BR30 16,532 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
KSE100 46,247 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,131 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 26, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 27 Sep, 2023 09:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • All parties including PTI are free to join polls: caretaker govt

Read here for details.

  • Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.62bn: SBP

Read here for details.

  • Afghanistan’s currency emerges as world’s best performer this quarter: report

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes in red, but volumes rise

Read here for details.

  • Anyone dealing with governance has to rely on military to meet challenges: caretaker PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Fixing economy top priority: PM

Read here for details.

  • Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Read here for details.

  • Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Read here for details.

  • Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Jul-Aug period: Borrowing from multiple financing sources stands at $3.206bn

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Senate panel demands ECP announce election schedule

All parties, including PTI, free to join polls: govt

PBC underscores need for renegotiating transit trade with Kabul

‘Dasu transmission line corruption’: NTDC BoD body given 2 more weeks to finalise recommendations

Read more stories