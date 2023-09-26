Australia’s Starc, Maxwell to return ahead of World Cup

RAJKOT: Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc said on Tuesday he and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell remain close to match fitness ahead of the World Cup.

Starc and Maxwell, both returning from injuries, took part in the team’s training ahead of the third one-day international against India in Rajkot on Wednesday.

“It’s on track,” said Starc on his recovery, on the eve of the final match of the series already won by India.

Starc suffered a shoulder injury in this year’s Ashes, followed by a groin injury.

“The goal is to play tomorrow but that will depend how today goes,” he said. “The priority being the World Cup, and not compromising on that.”

Five-time ODI World Cup winners Australia went down to India in the first two matches to extend their ODI losses to five since the recent South Africa series.

But Starc, a left-arm quick, said they still have three matches before their World Cup opener against India on October 8 in Chennai.

“It’s been somewhat of a different lead-up with the South African tour, the three-match series here and the two warm-up games,” he said.

Maxwell had a good hit in the nets as he recovers from an ankle injury, and Starc said the batting all-rounder will be an X-factor for Australia in the World Cup.

“He is on track as well, but I am not sure (about) his particular timeline, but no doubt he will be looking to make an impact as soon as he gets his chance,” said Starc.

“He has got a wealth of experience over here through the IPL (Indian Premier League), through multiple tours. He is certainly an X-factor no matter which team he plays.”