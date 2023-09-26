Higher rates will pressure European company, bank ratings: S&P

LONDON: Higher interest rates in Europe will put pressure on the credit ratings of the region’s companies and banks, S&P Global said on Tuesday.

“The trend in credit quality is turning negative for corporates, especially for speculative-grade issuers, as financing conditions tighten,” the rating firm said in a new report.

“Real estate remains one of the most exposed sectors. For European banks, while asset quality deterioration will emerge, credit losses are expected to only normalize,” the report added.

S&P forecast that European speculative-grade defaults will increase gradually and reach 3.75% by June 2024 from 3.4% in August.