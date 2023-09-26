BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
Higher rates will pressure European company, bank ratings: S&P

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 01:52pm

LONDON: Higher interest rates in Europe will put pressure on the credit ratings of the region’s companies and banks, S&P Global said on Tuesday.

“The trend in credit quality is turning negative for corporates, especially for speculative-grade issuers, as financing conditions tighten,” the rating firm said in a new report.

S&P Global launches ‘People First 10.0’ initiative

“Real estate remains one of the most exposed sectors. For European banks, while asset quality deterioration will emerge, credit losses are expected to only normalize,” the report added.

S&P forecast that European speculative-grade defaults will increase gradually and reach 3.75% by June 2024 from 3.4% in August.

