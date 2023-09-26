PTI urges SC to help ensure IK’s appearance in court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed the ongoing efforts to deprive party chairman Imran Khan of the right to appear before the courts under various pretexts as a “murder of justice and a shameful attempt to subject a political prisoner to worst political vendetta”.

In a statement, a PTI spokesperson strongly reacted to the ongoing attempts to deny the PTI chairman the right to appearance in hearings in various cases against him in the courts under various “excuses” and said it was a “murder” of justice, besides terming it as a “shameful attempt” to make him a target of “cruel political revenge as a political prisoner”.

He said it was the fundamental legal right of Imran Khan to pursue cases against him and attend court hearings regularly. “Before the arrest, Imran Khan was forced to appear in court in hundreds of frivolous, fabricated and politically-motivated cases, despite the murderous attacks and serious security threats,” he added.

The PTI spokesperson reminded that Khan’s Lahore Zaman Park residence was stormed by police on March 14 last year and operation and siege continued for 24 hours under the guise to force Khan to appear before the court.

He went on to say that Imran Khan had been deprived of the legal and constitutional rights of appearing before courts after being illegally incarcerated in Attock Jail.

“Owing to his immense popularity, fascist state authorities want to deprive Imran Khan of justice and forcefully hide him from the public eyes,” the party spokesperson maintained.

He urged the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of the ongoing efforts of the “state machinery” to deprive the PTI chairman of justice, besides ensuring his presence in the courts to pursue the cases against him so as to take the hundreds of “fabricated and fake” cases registered against him to a logical conclusion.

