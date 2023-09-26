KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (September 25, 2023)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 23-09-2023
========================== ================================================
37.324 KG 17,900 235 18,135 18,435 -300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 19,183 252 19,435 19,757 -322/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments