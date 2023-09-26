SSWAB Trust marks 15 years of providing free dialysis

KARACHI: SSWAB Trust Kidney Care & Dialysis Centre on Monday celebrated its 15-year anniversary of serving humanity.

The event, held at a local hotel witnessed overwhelming participation from philanthropists, SSWAB board members, trustees, doctors, and galaxies of business leaders.

Founded with a vision to uplift communities through accessible healthcare, SSWAB Trust’s President, Dr Waqar H Kazmi, took the stage and delivered a speech, reflecting on the trust’s journey of 15 years.

He expressed his gratitude to the trust’s team, supporters, and the community for their unstoppable faith and commitment.

He said that Kidney Care & Dialysis Centre has been serving the patients for 15 years.

While sharing the journey, he said the Kidney Care and Dialysis Centre began its operations with only six dialysis machines on Tariq Road, neighbourhood of Karachi. However, in July 2021, the centre was moved to Gulistan-e-Johar and its capacity has also enhanced to 27 advanced dialysis machines, now.

Chairman Habib Group of Companies Arif Habib, in his address, applauded SSWAB Trust’s achievements and its mission to provide accessible healthcare services to those in need. His words resonated with the audience, reaffirming the importance of such noble initiatives.

He said Pakistan is the most generous nation after the US as for as donations are concerned.

“We have the system of Zakat. Despite tough economic conditions, our people contribute Zakat donations generously. Indus Hospital is one of the glaring example and Shoukat Khanum Hospital is also serving humanity.

He asked the SSWAB Trust to share its activities with maximum number of people including those associated with the corporate sector. He said people have charity appetite, they want to contribute, but they require trusted organizations like SSWAB. He called for a partnership of professionals and entrepreneurship to be developed to further expend healthcare facilities in the country.

He said SSWAB Trust should give presentations to corporate organizations about its activities, saying corporate sector has CSR budgets.

Arif Habib said: “Our companies will also list SSWAB Trust, and make contributions.”

“We are also engaged in establishment of hospitals. We have experience of how to complete hospital projects, and cater the initial losses. We have established a medical centre in Naya Nazimabad and we want partnership with SSWAB Trust to take benefit from its expertise. It has Management capability, and we want to create a cynergy and replicate the model across the country,” he said.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan who is also the Executive Committee member of SSWAB Trust said that the organization is providing quality services to the patients from less privileged class, free of cost for the last many years.

Chairman Chiniot Youth Forum, Abdullah Shari, business leader KCCI Anjum Nisar, Chairman Karachi Lubricants Pvt Ltd, Mian Zahid Hussain and many other well-known personalities also spoke on the occasion.

The event’s moderation was done by Chief Operating Officer of Al-Hamra Medical Centre (Project of Falah-o-Behbood Association) Fahad Nizam.

Mian Zahid Hussain and Anjum Nisar shared perspectives on the future of healthcare and the role organizations like SSWAB Trust play in shaping a healthier society.

Former Member of the National Assembly Dr Sobia Aslam Soomro, also made her presence known and appreciated the services provided by SSWAB Trust, and assured her services towards SSWAB Trust whenever needed.

