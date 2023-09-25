BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mercedes applies for tax relief for projects at two US plants

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 08:11pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BERLIN: German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has applied for tax breaks for potential projects at two of its US plants under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a company spokesperson said on Monday.

“We have decided to participate in the application process for production-related tax relief” under the IRA for the plants in Alabama and South Carolina, according to the spokesperson.

German daily Handelsblatt, citing several sources, reported that Mercedes is looking to expand its Alabama plant to produce the all-electric GLC from 2026 and wants to build fully electric delivery vans and medium-sized luxury transporters on the new VAN.EA electric platform at its plant in South Carolina.

A final decision is expected later this year or early next year, Handelsblatt reported. Mercedes did not want to comment on the production plan for the electric GLS.

The IRA is the US government’s key incentive and investment programme to transition the economy to climate-friendly production, including by encouraging carmakers to manufacture electric vehicles in the United States.

Comments

1000 characters

Mercedes applies for tax relief for projects at two US plants

14th successive gain: rupee settles at 290.86 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves marginally to 290-293 against US dollar

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

HRCP calls PM Kakar’s statement on elections without Imran ‘anti-democratic and ill-judged’

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Avoid speculating prices of petroleum products, says OGRA

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

COAS praises Pakistani Christian community's contributions to national development

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Read more stories