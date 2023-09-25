BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Humans of New York’ creator slams Indian version for suing rival

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:31pm

BENGALURU, India: The creator of ‘Humans of New York’ has slammed an Indian version of the blog for suing a rival, accusing it of unreasonably monetising the stories of its subjects.

Brandon Stanton launched ‘Humans of New York’ in 2010, sharing interviews with city residents alongside their photos.

It was a runaway success and three years later, Karishma Mehta started ‘Humans of Bombay’ in her home city of Mumbai, which now has 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

This month, Mehta filed a copyright infringement suit against the “People of India” Instagram account, claiming it had “replicated a large number of images and videos” from her page.

The case has sparked a social media storm with many chiding Mehta, including Stanton.

“I’ve stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they’ve monetized far past anything I’d feel comfortable doing on HONY,” Stanton wrote Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

“But you can’t be suing people for what I’ve forgiven you for.”

And in an apparent swipe at Mehta – who receives a fee for subjects appearing on her page – Stanton said he admired the ‘Humans of Amsterdam’ project because its creator does not treat people’s stories as “the ‘front end’ of a business”.

In response, ‘Humans of Bombay’ said the lawsuit was over its rival stealing content.

“Perhaps, before jumping the gun on this matter, you ought to have equipped yourself with information about the case,” it said in a statement posted on X.

“HOB is all for the power of story telling”, it added. “But it should be done honestly and ethically.”

Humans of New York Humans of Bombay

Comments

1000 characters

‘Humans of New York’ creator slams Indian version for suing rival

Open-market: rupee improves marginally to 290-293 against US dollar

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

HRCP calls PM Kakar’s statement on elections without Imran ‘anti-democratic and ill-judged’

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Avoid speculating prices of petroleum products, says OGRA

World Cup 2023: PCB raises concerns with ICC over Indian visa delay

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

COAS praises Pakistani Christian community's contributions to national development

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Read more stories