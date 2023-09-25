World Cup 2023: PCB raises concerns with ICC over Indian visa delay

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its displeasure to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the delay in India issuing visas to the team for the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan are currently scheduled to fly to India on Wednesday morning, but as of Monday evening, they were yet to be issued visas. This has disrupted their preparations for the tournament.

“We have written to the ICC raising our concerns about inequitable treatment towards Pakistan and reminding them of these obligations towards the World Cup,” the cricket board said in a statement on Monday.

The PCB has warned that this delay is unacceptable and could jeopardise Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup. They have also called on the ICC to intervene and ensure that the team is able to travel to India in time.

“It’s a matter of disappointment that Pakistan team has to go through the uncertainty ahead of the major tournament. We have been reminding them about their obligations for last three years and it has all come down to the last two days with our first warm-up game.”

The Pakistan team is due to play their first warm-up game on Friday against New Zealand in Hyderabad. If the visa delay is not resolved by then, they may be forced to miss the match.

The cricket board further said it was forced to cancel its original plan to organise team-building exercises in Dubai on the way to India.

“We have had to rework our plan and book new flights, but these plans are subject to issuance of visas,” it added.

According to the PCB, the process for obtaining visas for the Pakistan cricket team began at the end of August, when the board received an invitation letter from the ICC. The invitation letter is a required part of the visa application process.

The PCB initially sought to submit visa applications without physical passports, as the Pakistan team was traveling to and from Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, of which Pakistan was officially the host. However, the PCB later learned that passports were required, and they submitted the visa applications on September 19, soon after the team returned from the Asia Cup.