BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Cup 2023: PCB raises concerns with ICC over Indian visa delay

  • Pakistan squad has yet to receive visas for India less than 48 hours of scheduled departure
Syed Ahmed Raza Published September 25, 2023 Updated September 25, 2023 07:01pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its displeasure to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the delay in India issuing visas to the team for the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan are currently scheduled to fly to India on Wednesday morning, but as of Monday evening, they were yet to be issued visas. This has disrupted their preparations for the tournament.

“We have written to the ICC raising our concerns about inequitable treatment towards Pakistan and reminding them of these obligations towards the World Cup,” the cricket board said in a statement on Monday.

The PCB has warned that this delay is unacceptable and could jeopardise Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup. They have also called on the ICC to intervene and ensure that the team is able to travel to India in time.

“It’s a matter of disappointment that Pakistan team has to go through the uncertainty ahead of the major tournament. We have been reminding them about their obligations for last three years and it has all come down to the last two days with our first warm-up game.”

The Pakistan team is due to play their first warm-up game on Friday against New Zealand in Hyderabad. If the visa delay is not resolved by then, they may be forced to miss the match.

The cricket board further said it was forced to cancel its original plan to organise team-building exercises in Dubai on the way to India.

“We have had to rework our plan and book new flights, but these plans are subject to issuance of visas,” it added.

According to the PCB, the process for obtaining visas for the Pakistan cricket team began at the end of August, when the board received an invitation letter from the ICC. The invitation letter is a required part of the visa application process.

The PCB initially sought to submit visa applications without physical passports, as the Pakistan team was traveling to and from Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, of which Pakistan was officially the host. However, the PCB later learned that passports were required, and they submitted the visa applications on September 19, soon after the team returned from the Asia Cup.

PCB ICC World Cup 2023 visa delay

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup 2023: PCB raises concerns with ICC over Indian visa delay

Open-market: rupee improves marginally to 290-293 against US dollar

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

HRCP calls PM Kakar’s statement on elections without Imran ‘anti-democratic and ill-judged’

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Avoid speculating prices of petroleum products, says OGRA

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

COAS praises Pakistani Christian community's contributions to national development

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Read more stories