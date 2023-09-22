Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

Pakistan announced on Friday their 18-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, adding Hasan Ali in place of the injured Naseem Shah.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Naseem, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup, has been advised to undergo surgery.

“Following thorough medical examinations and consultations with leading medical experts, Naseem has been advised to undergo surgery,” the PCB said in a press release.

Naseem is expected to recover in three to four months, the press release added.

“World Cup is the most important event in any cricketer’s life and I want to congratulate all the cricketers who have made it to the squad through their impressive performances,” the release quoted Chief Selector and former captain Inzamamul Haq as saying.

“This team has performed wonderfully well over the last couple of years and that is why we have shown faith in the same bunch.

“We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament.

“I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.”

The World Cup gets underway with warmup matches before the first One-Day International on October 5 between England and New Zealand.

Pakistan play their first ODI against the Netherlands the next day (Friday). Their blockbuster game against World Cup hosts India is scheduled for October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir.

The selectors have also named three traveling reserves in wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast-bowler Zaman Khan.