BAFL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
BIPL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.37%)
DFML 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.56%)
DGKC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 86.09 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
OGDC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.27%)
PIOC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
UNITY 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 19.9 (0.43%)
BR30 16,549 Increased By 108.3 (0.66%)
KSE100 46,352 Increased By 149.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,240 Increased By 32.3 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

  • Pacer Zaman Khan and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed feature in travelling reserves
BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 12:37pm

Pakistan announced on Friday their 18-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, adding Hasan Ali in place of the injured Naseem Shah.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Naseem, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup, has been advised to undergo surgery.

“Following thorough medical examinations and consultations with leading medical experts, Naseem has been advised to undergo surgery,” the PCB said in a press release.

Pacer Naseem Shah may miss World Cup, PSL 2024

Naseem is expected to recover in three to four months, the press release added.

“World Cup is the most important event in any cricketer’s life and I want to congratulate all the cricketers who have made it to the squad through their impressive performances,” the release quoted Chief Selector and former captain Inzamamul Haq as saying.

“This team has performed wonderfully well over the last couple of years and that is why we have shown faith in the same bunch.

“We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament.

“I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.”

The World Cup gets underway with warmup matches before the first One-Day International on October 5 between England and New Zealand.

Pakistan play their first ODI against the Netherlands the next day (Friday). Their blockbuster game against World Cup hosts India is scheduled for October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usama Mir.

The selectors have also named three traveling reserves in wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast-bowler Zaman Khan.

ICC Men’s Cricket Pakistan squad ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Canada’s Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, declines to release evidence

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

GST evaded through flying invoices estimated at Rs5-6trn

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Read more stories