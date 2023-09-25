Cricket World Cup: Pakistan factfile

ISLAMABAD: Cricket World Cup factfile on Pakistan:

World ranking

2

Match schedule (GMT)

Oct 06: v Netherlands at Hyderabad (0830)

Oct 10: v Sri Lanka at Hyderabad (0830)

Oct 14: v India at Ahmedabad (0830)

Oct 20: v Australia at Bengaluru (0830)

Oct 23: v Afghanistan at Chennai (0830)

Oct 27: v South Africa at Chennai (0830)

Oct 31: v Bangladesh at Kolkata (0830)

Nov 04: v New Zealand at Bengaluru (0500)

Nov 11: v England at Kolkata (0830)

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Leading run-scorer in squad

Babar Azam: 5,409 runs; highest score 158; average 58.16; Hundreds 19; Fifties 28

Leading wicket-taker in squad

Hasan Ali: 91 wickets; best bowling 5-34; average 30.36

Previous world cup appearances

1975: Group stage

1979: Semi-finals

1983: Semi-finals

1987: Semi-finals

1992: Champions

1996: Quarter-finals

1999: Runners-up

2003: Group stage

2007: Group stage

2011: Semi-finals

2015: Quarter-finals

2019: Group stage

What the captain says

“We are going to play World Cup and not just going to play against India only. There are eight other teams, and it’s not only India, and only if we beat them then we will make it into the final. We are not focused on only one team, we are focused on all other teams in the tournament.”

– Babar Azam plays down the hype of facing India