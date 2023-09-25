BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.95%)
CNERGY 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
DGKC 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FABL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.36%)
HBL 94.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.5%)
HUBC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
MLCF 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
OGDC 96.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.65%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.07%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
PIOC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PPL 74.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
PRL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 90.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.29%)
UNITY 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks kick off week lower, Entain drops to over one-year low

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 02:51pm

UK stocks opened lower on Monday, in a grim start to the last week of the quarter, while Ladbrokes owner Entain tumbled to over a year’s low after issuing a warning about its online gaming sales.

Entain slipped 4.5% after saying it expects third-quarter online net gaming revenue to be down by “high single digit percent” on a pro-forma basis due to softer-than-anticipated growth in Australia and Italy.

The travel and leisure index housing the gambling firm dropped 1.9%.

More broadly, the exporter focussed FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.4% each as worries of tighter monetary conditions for longer continued to weigh on sentiment.

Among other movers, Aviva fell 0.7% after the life insurance firm said it agreed to acquire the UK protection business of AIG for 460 million pounds ($562.81 million).

The life insurance sector housing the firm was off 1.2%.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK stocks kick off week lower, Entain drops to over one-year low

Open-market: rupee improves to 290-293 against US dollar

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Oil prices rise, tight supply back in focus

Hong Kong crypto firm hit by $200 million hack

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Boosting industrial competitiveness: SIFC executive body seeks a financial plan

Read more stories