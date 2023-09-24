KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 23, 2023)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 22-09-2023 ========================== ================================================ 37.324 KG 18,200 235 18,435 18,735 -300/- Equivalent 40 KGS 19,505 252 19,757 20,078 -321/- ===========================================================================

