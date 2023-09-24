BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 23, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 22-09-2023
========================== ================================================
37.324 KG        18,200        235        18,435        18,735       -300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,505        252        19,757        20,078       -321/-
===========================================================================

