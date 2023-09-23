Sizeable business on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,800 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

Around, 1800 bales of Salehpat were sold at Rs 18,600 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund, 2000 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,200 per maund , 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund, 2000 bales of Sadiqabad, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali, 600 bales of Chistian, 2000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Tonsa Shareef were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 600 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,600 per maund, 200 bales of Gojra, 200 bales of Mongi Bangla, 200 bales of Karo Lal, 200 bales of Bhakhar were sold at Rs 19,400 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 383 per kg.

