BAFL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
BIPL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.03%)
DFML 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.44%)
DGKC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
FCCL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 96.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUBC 86.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.54%)
PIOC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
PPL 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.94%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TPLP 12.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
UNITY 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 19.9 (0.43%)
BR30 16,557 Increased By 116.1 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,352 Increased By 149.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,240 Increased By 32.3 (0.2%)
Sep 22, 2023
Business & Finance

Hashoo Group welcomes Ali Ibrahim as vice president, marketing & communications

Published 22 Sep, 2023 02:34pm

Hashoo Group announced the appointment of Ali Ibrahim as the Vice President, Marketing & Communications on a group level. In his new role he will be directly reporting to Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, Murtaza Hashwani, stated a press release.

“Established in 1960 by Sadruddin Hashwani, the Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets,” the release added. “The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, PC Legacy, and Hotel One brands and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, minerals, commodity trading, travel and tourism, and real estate sectors.

“Ali holds a master’s degree from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and has garnered international professional training experiences from the Netherlands, France, and South Africa, enhancing his global perspective and expertise.

“Ali has over 17 years of experience in marketing, project management, communications, and sustainability. Before joining Hashoo, Ali was serving as Head of Marketing & Communications at Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank with over 40 million mobile wallets. Mobilink Bank is part of VEON Group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries.

“During his tenure at Mobilink Bank, Ali developed and executed the organization’s marketing, corporate communications, and sustainability strategies to enhance brand and product visibility for the business, expand its customer outreach, and cement its position as an industry leader in the spheres of digital banking, SMEs & women empowerment, and sustainable development in the country. He also advised the senior management on thought leadership, digital financial services, and stakeholder engagement.”

Prior to this, Ali served as the Stream Head Digital Communications – Internal & External at Jazz, Pakistan’s leading mobile operator and a sister concern of Mobilink Bank, where he contributed towards the transformation of corporate communications to a business-critical function.

As he starts his latest role, Ali will be leading Hashoo Group’s marketing and communications function, aimed at strengthening the market positions of its various business verticals, while enhancing brand visibility and executing sustainability initiatives.

