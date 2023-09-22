BAFL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.88%)
BIPL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.22%)
DGKC 44.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.52%)
FABL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HBL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.2%)
OGDC 95.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.54%)
PIOC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PPL 72.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
UNITY 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 9.7 (0.21%)
BR30 16,511 Increased By 69.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 46,285 Increased By 82.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,222 Increased By 14.9 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Twice US World Cup champion Ertz bows out

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2023 10:24am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz bid farewell to professional soccer with a 3-0 US victory over South Africa in a friendly in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Ertz, a twice Female Player of the Year who played a key role in the team’s World Cup winning campaigns in 2015 and 2019, was given an emotional send off with fans holding up messages of appreciation throughout the contest.

“Closure,” Ertz said when asked what it meant to see so many fans staying after the game to continue to cheer her on. “You always want to make an impact in this sport and for this team especially, that’s both on and off the field.”

Some were hoping that Ertz, who took an 18-month break prior to this year’s Women’s World Cup to give birth to her son Madden, might be convinced to stay on through next year’s Paris Olympics but she said her priorities had changed.

“I’ve got a little boy that I’m exciting to spend my time with,” said Ertz, who is married to NFL tight end Zach Ertz. “Sacrificing time is hard and his face is so cute… but mama can still play!” Striker Alex Morgan called Ertz “one of the most important players” on the team over the last decade.

“She’s going out on her terms and I’m just really happy for her,” Morgan said.

Ertz, 31, retires with 123 caps for the national team and a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) career that spanned seven seasons with the Chicago Red Stars before she joined Angel City FC in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Her exit comes at a time of change for the US team, who on Thursday were playing their first match since the team’s disappointing round of 16 exit at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The team, who is currently searching for a new head coach, will bid farewell to Megan Rapinoe when she drops the curtain on her legendary national team career in another friendly against South Africa on Sunday in Chicago.

Julie Ertz

Comments

1000 characters

Twice US World Cup champion Ertz bows out

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories