Goldman Sachs said it expected the Bank of England (BoE) to hold its peak policy rate at 5.25% in November and maintain it at this level until third quarter of 2024, after a surprise halt by the UK central bank.

The flatter peak comes with a notable risk of more tightening by the BoE if the disinflation process stalls, the Wall Street bank added in a note on Thursday.