KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (September 21, 2023)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 20-09-2023 ========================== ================================================ 37.324 KG 18,800 235 19,035 19,235 -200/- Equivalent 40 KGS 20,148 252 20,400 20,614 -214/- ===========================================================================

