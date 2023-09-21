Live
ICC World Cup 2023: Upcoming fixtures
ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND Thursday 05 October 2023 - 1:30 PM - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India PAKISTAN V...
-
ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND Thursday 05 October 2023 - 1:30 PM - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India
-
PAKISTAN V NETHERLANDS Friday 06 October 2023 - 1:30 PM - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
-
BANGLADESH V AFGHANISTAN Saturday 07 October 2023 - 10:00 AM - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India
-
SOUTH AFRICA V SRI LANKA Saturday 07 October 2023 - 1:30 PM - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India
Comments