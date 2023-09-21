BAFL 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
BIPL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.32%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
DGKC 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FCCL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.23%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 94.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 82.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.33%)
PPL 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 12.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.94%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.32%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,578 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 16,247 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.21%)
KSE100 45,779 Decreased By -110.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 16,041 Decreased By -46 (-0.29%)
Europe stocks slide after Fed hike hint, before BoE

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2023 12:53pm

LONDON: European stock markets opened lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could hike interest rates again this year, and ahead of a knife-edge Bank of England decision.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed almost 0.6 percent to 7,686.62 points compared with Wednesday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost nearly 0.8 percent to 15,663.48 points and the Paris CAC 40 sank 1.1 percent to 7,250.01.

The Fed held US interest rates steady on Wednesday at a two-decade high, as expected, but indicated another hike is likely in 2023 to tackle inflation, with fewer cuts than anticipated in 2024.

Later on Thursday, the BoE could raise its key interest rate for a 15th straight time but the possibility of a pause has surfaced after a surprise dip in UK inflation.

“With the Fed out of the way, attention will now turn to the Bank of England,” said Deutsche Bank analysts in a note to clients. “Up until yesterday morning, it had been widely expected that the BoE would deliver another 25-basis-point hike.

“Markets are now only pricing in a 46-percent chance of a rate hike today, and it’s very finely balanced as we approach the decision.”

