BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
BIPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.25%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.12%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FCCL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
OGDC 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.74%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.88%)
PPL 71.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
TPLP 12.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.94%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,577 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,246 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.21%)
KSE100 45,777 Decreased By -112.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 16,041 Decreased By -46.2 (-0.29%)
Palm falls to one-week low as weaker rivals outweigh export data

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 12:47pm

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in over a week on Thursday, tracking weakness in rival oils which offset support from improving exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange declined 0.9%, or 33 ringgit to 3,687 ringgit ($787.15) per metric ton by the midday break, its lowest level since Sept. 13.

Dalian’s soyoil contract fell 2.7%, while its palm oil contract was down 1.2%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) extended losses after a 1.8% slump overnight as US harvest gathered pace.

Sharp drop in soyoil on CBOT, and lower trading of Dalian soybean oil and palm olein fuelled bearish sentiment of palm despite improving Malaysian exports, said Dr Sathia Varqa, senior analyst with Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-20 rose 2.4% from Aug. 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.

Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports during the same period rose 1.8%.

“Losses in Asian equities market was also weighing on commodities including palm,” Varqa said.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street’s lead, dipping across the board as investors interpreted the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy statements as signalling higher-for-longer interest rates.

Palm oil may revisit its Sept. 12 low of 3,667 ringgit per ton, as a bounce triggered by the support at 3,695 ringgit has been almost reversed, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

