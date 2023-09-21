Applications invited from canola farmers

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for setting up “exhibition plots” to promote canola cultivation under the National Programme to increase production of oil bearing commodities.

The Punjab government will pay a maximum of Rs 20,000 per acre for the exhibition plots of Canola.

Spokesman of the provincial agriculture department said here on Wednesday that applications have been invited from Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Sialkot and Vehari districts.

Pakistan produces about 12% of its edible oil needs, while billions of rupees of foreign exchange are spent every year on its import. Cultivation of oilseeds, especially canola, can help offset this shortage as its oil and production quality is much better than mustard usually grown, the spokesman added and said canola oil can be used as human food and shell as animal feed.

The successful farmer will be obliged to cultivate the plot as per the recommendations of the Agriculture Department.

