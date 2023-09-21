KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 20, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
160,106,306 94,886,329 4,301,542,039 2,586,635,044
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 539,404,113 (460,652,195) 78,751,917
Local Individuals 3,331,171,367 (3,475,005,245) (143,833,878)
Local Corporates 1,296,385,286 (1,231,303,326) 65,081,961
