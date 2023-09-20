Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.23% up at 11,274.33, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings and Swadeshi Industrial Works were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 24.9% and 21.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 35.3 million shares from 31.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.10 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.40 million) from 900.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 80.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.09 billion rupees, the data showed.