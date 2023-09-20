BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials rise

  • CSE All Share index settled 0.23% up at 11,274.33
Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 05:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.23% up at 11,274.33, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings and Swadeshi Industrial Works were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 24.9% and 21.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 35.3 million shares from 31.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial, consumer discretionary stocks weigh

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.10 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.40 million) from 900.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 80.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.09 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials rise

11th consecutive gain: rupee settles at 293.88 against US dollar

Downward revision: ADB sees Pakistan’s GDP growth to ‘recover modestly’ to 1.9% in FY24

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

India's network of 'extraterritorial killings' has gone global: FO

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines nearly 18% in August

PPL’s profit jumps whopping 79% in FY23

Goldman Sachs expects BoE to hold rates on Thursday after lower CPI

Canada’s concerned Sikh community urges Ottawa to get tough with India

Read more stories