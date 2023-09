SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Wednesday, as market participants weighed weak shipments from the world’s second largest exporter and support from a weak ringgit.

Palm oil falls tracking Dalian losses

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 11 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,738 ringgit ($796.68) per metric ton in morning trade.