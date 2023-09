India’s benchmark stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank as the country’s largest private lender flagged a likely adverse impact of its merger with erstwhile HDFC Ltd on key ratios.

The Nifty 50 was down about 0.71% to 19,990.7 points by 9:17 IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.75% to 67,101.84 points.