Shehbaz returns home after extended London trip

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Lahore from London on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former PM Shehbaz Sharif returned home after a month’s stay in London.

Younger Sharif held several important meetings with PML-N leader and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif during his visit. He also announced return of elder Sharif to Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif also participated in several party meetings in London.

According to sources, he will now review the preparations regarding return of elder Sharif after reaching home. He will also hold consultations with other leaders of the party to welcome him.

Earlier Shehbaz Sharif had said his elder brother and former PM Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on Oct 21.

Speaking to media in London, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N supremo would return to the country ahead of the upcoming elections to lead the party’s political campaign. It was decided in the party meeting held in London with Nawaz Sharif in the chair.