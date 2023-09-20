Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 19, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 293.00
Open Offer Rs 296.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 19, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 293.00
Open Offer Rs 296.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Sep 20
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
3.90
▲ 0.80 (25.81%)
|
SME Leasing Ltd / Sep 20
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
2.25
▲ 0.35 (18.42%)
|
Redco Textile / Sep 20
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
6.27
▲ 0.97 (18.30%)
|
Hira Textile / Sep 20
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
1.49
▲ 0.16 (12.03%)
|
F.Treet Manuf / Sep 20
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
3.89
▲ 0.39 (11.14%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Sep 20
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
0.82
▲ 0.08 (10.81%)
|
Trust Mod. / Sep 20
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
1.44
▲ 0.14 (10.77%)
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / Sep 20
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
2.18
▲ 0.20 (10.10%)
|
First Tri-Star Mod. / Sep 20
First Tri-Star Modaraba(FTSM)
|
11
▲ 1.00 (10.00%)
|
Kohinoor Spining / Sep 20
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
2.09
▲ 0.19 (10.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 20
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
0.75
▼ -0.27 (-26.47%)
|
TPL Insurance / Sep 20
TPL Insurance Limited(TPLI)
|
17.20
▼ -3.06 (-15.10%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 20
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
8.19
▼ -1.00 (-10.88%)
|
Punjab Mod / Sep 20
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
1.21
▼ -0.14 (-10.37%)
|
Mehmood Tex / Sep 20
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited(MEHT)
|
496.70
▼ -40.27 (-7.50%)
|
Sanofi-Aventis / Sep 20
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited(SAPL)
|
702.08
▼ -56.92 (-7.50%)
|
Bal. Wheel / Sep 20
Baluchistan Wheels Limited(BWHL)
|
126
▼ -9.05 (-6.70%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 20
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
12.11
▼ -0.82 (-6.34%)
|
AEL Textile / Sep 20
AEL Textile Limited(AEL)
|
16.31
▼ -1.00 (-5.78%)
|
Asim Textile / Sep 20
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
17
▼ -0.95 (-5.29%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Yousuf Weaving / Sep 20
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited(YOUW)
|
11,620,500
▲ 0.20
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 20
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
7,869,080
▲ 0.20
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 20
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
7,363,551
▼ -0.27
|
Agritech Limited / Sep 20
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
6,297,000
▼ -0.01
|
Bankislami Pak. / Sep 20
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
6,072,990
▲ 0.66
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
4,920,790
▲ 0.00
|
D.G.K.Cement / Sep 20
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
4,713,321
▼ -0.80
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 20
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
4,560,412
▲ 0.02
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 20
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
4,487,180
▼ -0.27
|
Kohinoor Spining / Sep 20
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
4,066,000
▲ 0.19
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 19
|
295.10
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 19
|
294.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 19
|
147.81
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 19
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 19
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Sep 19
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 19
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
India Sensex / Sep 18
|
67596.84
|
S&P 500 / Sep 19
|
4443.95
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 19
|
33162.73
|
Nasdaq / Sep 19
|
13678.19
|
Hang Seng / Sep 19
|
17956.74
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 19
|
7660.20
|
Dow Jones / Sep 19
|
34517.73
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 19
|
15664.48
|
France CAC40 / Sep 19
|
7282.12
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 19
|
90.90
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 19
|
19235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 19
|
187074.50
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 19
|
1930.49
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 19
|
87.39
Comments