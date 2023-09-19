BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks dip as OECD trims 2024 forecast

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2023 07:24pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Tuesday as markets digested a lackluster OECD forecast and Treasury bond yields pushed higher.

While lifting its growth projection for 2023, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development trimmed its 2024 growth expectation to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent in a previous forecast.

Factors cited by the OECD included disappointing activity in China and the drag from higher interest rates, following central bank actions to counter inflation.

Wall Street ends sharply lower as chipmakers slide

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 34,567.96.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent to 4,443.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.5 percent to 13,644.64.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note climbed as markets awaited Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments said the market’s “sideways” action in recent weeks is “very bullish,” considering that Treasury yields have increased along with oil prices.

“You have a lot of macro headwinds, that would normally send stocks down and down in a very big way,” Sarhan said. “When the market can’t fall on various news, all things being equal that’s bullish.”

Wall Street

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks dip as OECD trims 2024 forecast

10th successive gain: rupee settles at 294.90 against US dollar

Open-market: after opening lower, rupee closes marginally stronger against US dollar

‘Mafias within Discos’ feeling the heat, says Power Division secretary

Russia considers export duty on oil products of $250/T from Oct. 1

Establishment does not have prerogative to announce elections date: Bilawal

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

KSE-100 posts marginal gain amid dull trading

Visa appointments: As demand from Pakistan surges, US embassy says working to reduce wait time

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

India rejects Canada’s suspicions on role in Sikh leader’s murder

Read more stories