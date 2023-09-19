BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.1 (0.2%)
BR30 16,297 Increased By 63.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SNGPL imposes Rs2.2m fine on thieves

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Paktunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 175 connections while imposing fine of Rs2.2 million.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 11 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections while fine of Rs0.7 million was imposed on account of gas theft. In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 17 gas connections. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected six gas connections on illegal use of gas.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected seven connections on use of compressor and one on illegal extension, 16 gas connections were disconnected in Sargodha on illegal use of gas while fine of Rs123,145 was also imposed on gas pilferers. The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected 31 connections on illegal use of gas while FIR was also lodged against gas theft. The region also imposed fine of Rs819,000 on gas theft.

In Gujrat, SNGPL imposed fine of Rs80,000 on gas theft. The company disconnected six connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, five connections were disconnected on illegal extension. The regional team in Faisalabad disconnected 28 connections on gas theft while imposing fine of Rs140,000.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas while lodging three FIRs and arresting two persons on gas theft. In Bahwalpur, the regional team disconnected 12 connections on use of compressor while another 8 on gas theft, also imposed fine of Rs330,000. The company disconnected 9 connections on use of compressor while another five on illegal use of gas. In Sheikhupura, two connections were disconnected by the regional team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SNGPL

Comments

1000 characters

SNGPL imposes Rs2.2m fine on thieves

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

World leaders warn goals to fight hunger, poverty, climate change in peril

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Bilawal steps up pressure on ECP

PSM employees: ECC may approve Rs1.244bn for payment of salaries

Read more stories