SNGPL imposes Rs2.2m fine on thieves

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Paktunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 175 connections while imposing fine of Rs2.2 million.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 11 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections while fine of Rs0.7 million was imposed on account of gas theft. In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 17 gas connections. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected six gas connections on illegal use of gas.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected seven connections on use of compressor and one on illegal extension, 16 gas connections were disconnected in Sargodha on illegal use of gas while fine of Rs123,145 was also imposed on gas pilferers. The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected 31 connections on illegal use of gas while FIR was also lodged against gas theft. The region also imposed fine of Rs819,000 on gas theft.

In Gujrat, SNGPL imposed fine of Rs80,000 on gas theft. The company disconnected six connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, five connections were disconnected on illegal extension. The regional team in Faisalabad disconnected 28 connections on gas theft while imposing fine of Rs140,000.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas while lodging three FIRs and arresting two persons on gas theft. In Bahwalpur, the regional team disconnected 12 connections on use of compressor while another 8 on gas theft, also imposed fine of Rs330,000. The company disconnected 9 connections on use of compressor while another five on illegal use of gas. In Sheikhupura, two connections were disconnected by the regional team.

