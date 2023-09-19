KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 18, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 17-09-2023
OP-2 Uacc Disc Alpine Marine 17-09-2023
Manama Mogas Services
OP-3 New Friend Disc Crude Pakistan National
Ship Oil Shipping Corp. 18-09-2023
B-1 Trans Disc Associated 18-09-2023
Catalonia Chemical Liner Agencies
B-10/B-11 Arion Disc Legend Shipping 17-09-2023
General & Logistic
Cargo
B-12/B-11 Spar Virgo Load Crystal Sea 17-09-2023
Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Aspasia Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 15-09-2023
Bay Agencies
B-14/B-15 Hupeh Disc Sea Trade 04-09-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-25 Juist Load Wma Shipcare 18-09-2023
General Services
Cargo
B-26/B-27 Abrien Bay Disc Load Project 18-09-2023
Container Shipping
B-28/B-29 Ever Disc Load Green Pak 17-09-2023
Uranus Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Cypress Disc Load Cma Cgm 17-09-2023
Container Pakistan
Sapt-4 APL Disc. Load Cma Cgm 17-09-2023
Antwerp Container Pakistan
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Cypress 18-09-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm
Container Pakistan
Juist 18-09-2023 Load General Wma Shipcare
Cargo Services
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rudolf 18-09-2023 D/1500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Schulte Services Pvt. Ltd
Dorg 18-09-2023 D/25308 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
M.T Mardan 19-09-2023 D/73000 Pakistan national
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Safeen Prime 19-09-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services Pvt. Ltd
Ym 19-09-2023 D/L Container In Shipping
Excellence Pvt. Ltd
Wide Juliet 19-09-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Chem Bulldog 20-09-2023 L/3000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
Chemroad 20-09-2023 L/8000 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Hawk Services Pvt. Ltd
Kota Loceng 20-09-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Osaka Express 20-09-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Safeen Pride 20-09-2023 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Uafl Dubai 20-09-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Line
Ian H 20-09-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic
SMC Pvt. Ltd
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Cscl Jupiter 18-09-2023 Container Ship -
Xt Pioneer 18-09-2023 Tanker -
Benten
Galaxy 18-09-2023 Tanker -
M.T Sargodha 18-09-2023 Tanker -
Alkyoni Sb 18-09-2023 Rock Phosphate -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Emmanuel-C Coal Ocean Services Sept. 16, 2023
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine Sept. 16, 2023
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Sept. 17, 2023
Cape-Town-II
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Al-Soor-II Gas oil Trans Sept. 17, 2023
Marine
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC OM LPG Merchant Sept. 17, 2023
Marine
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Maersk
Jayakarta Container GAC Sept. 18, 2023
Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do-
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC
Cape-Town-II Container MSC PAK Sept. 18, 2023
Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Emmanuel-C Coal Ocean Services -do-
Al-Soor-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ulriken Palm oil Alpine Sept. 18, 2023
Santa Ace Coal East Wind -do-
Neutron
Sound Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Starry Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Tanzanite Soya bean Sea Trade -do-
oil
Constant ions Gasoline Alpine -do-
LR1 Charm Mogas Transmarine -do-
Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Asia Trade -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Mundra-VIII Container MSC PAK Sept. 18, 2023
Kyparisia Container GAC -do-
Maersk
Chicago Container GAC Sept. 19, 2023
MSC Heidi Container MSC PAK -do-
