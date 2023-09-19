Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 18, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 17-09-2023 OP-2 Uacc Disc Alpine Marine 17-09-2023 Manama Mogas Services OP-3 New Friend Disc Crude Pakistan National Ship Oil Shipping Corp. 18-09-2023 B-1 Trans Disc Associated 18-09-2023 Catalonia Chemical Liner Agencies B-10/B-11 Arion Disc Legend Shipping 17-09-2023 General & Logistic Cargo B-12/B-11 Spar Virgo Load Crystal Sea 17-09-2023 Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Aspasia Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 15-09-2023 Bay Agencies B-14/B-15 Hupeh Disc Sea Trade 04-09-2023 Chickpeas Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Juist Load Wma Shipcare 18-09-2023 General Services Cargo B-26/B-27 Abrien Bay Disc Load Project 18-09-2023 Container Shipping B-28/B-29 Ever Disc Load Green Pak 17-09-2023 Uranus Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Cypress Disc Load Cma Cgm 17-09-2023 Container Pakistan Sapt-4 APL Disc. Load Cma Cgm 17-09-2023 Antwerp Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cypress 18-09-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm Container Pakistan Juist 18-09-2023 Load General Wma Shipcare Cargo Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Rudolf 18-09-2023 D/1500 Chemical Alpine Marine Schulte Services Pvt. Ltd Dorg 18-09-2023 D/25308 General Sea Hawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd M.T Mardan 19-09-2023 D/73000 Pakistan national Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Safeen Prime 19-09-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd Ym 19-09-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Excellence Pvt. Ltd Wide Juliet 19-09-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Chem Bulldog 20-09-2023 L/3000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd Chemroad 20-09-2023 L/8000 Ethanol Alpine Marine Hawk Services Pvt. Ltd Kota Loceng 20-09-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Pvt. Ltd Osaka Express 20-09-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Safeen Pride 20-09-2023 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Uafl Dubai 20-09-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping Line Ian H 20-09-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic SMC Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cscl Jupiter 18-09-2023 Container Ship - Xt Pioneer 18-09-2023 Tanker - Benten Galaxy 18-09-2023 Tanker - M.T Sargodha 18-09-2023 Tanker - Alkyoni Sb 18-09-2023 Rock Phosphate - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Emmanuel-C Coal Ocean Services Sept. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine Sept. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Sept. 17, 2023 Cape-Town-II ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al-Soor-II Gas oil Trans Sept. 17, 2023 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC OM LPG Merchant Sept. 17, 2023 Marine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Jayakarta Container GAC Sept. 18, 2023 Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Cape-Town-II Container MSC PAK Sept. 18, 2023 Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- Emmanuel-C Coal Ocean Services -do- Al-Soor-II Gas oil Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Ulriken Palm oil Alpine Sept. 18, 2023 Santa Ace Coal East Wind -do- Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth Starry Palm oil Alpine -do- Hafnia Tanzanite Soya bean Sea Trade -do- oil Constant ions Gasoline Alpine -do- LR1 Charm Mogas Transmarine -do- Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Asia Trade -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Mundra-VIII Container MSC PAK Sept. 18, 2023 Kyparisia Container GAC -do- Maersk Chicago Container GAC Sept. 19, 2023 MSC Heidi Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023