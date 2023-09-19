BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 18, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     17-09-2023
OP-2              Uacc           Disc           Alpine Marine      17-09-2023
                  Manama         Mogas          Services
OP-3              New Friend     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Ship           Oil            Shipping Corp.     18-09-2023
B-1               Trans          Disc           Associated         18-09-2023
                  Catalonia      Chemical       Liner Agencies
B-10/B-11         Arion          Disc           Legend Shipping    17-09-2023
                                 General        & Logistic
                                 Cargo
B-12/B-11         Spar Virgo     Load           Crystal Sea        17-09-2023
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Aspasia        Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      15-09-2023
                  Bay                           Agencies
B-14/B-15         Hupeh          Disc           Sea Trade          04-09-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Juist          Load           Wma Shipcare       18-09-2023
                                 General        Services
                                 Cargo
B-26/B-27         Abrien Bay     Disc Load      Project            18-09-2023
                                 Container      Shipping
B-28/B-29         Ever           Disc Load      Green Pak          17-09-2023
                  Uranus         Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Cypress        Disc Load      Cma Cgm            17-09-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
Sapt-4            APL            Disc. Load     Cma Cgm            17-09-2023
                  Antwerp        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cypress           18-09-2023     Disc Load                            Cma Cgm
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Juist             18-09-2023     Load General                    Wma Shipcare
                                 Cargo                               Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rudolf            18-09-2023     D/1500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
Schulte                                                     Services Pvt. Ltd
Dorg              18-09-2023     D/25308 General                    Sea Hawks
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
M.T Mardan        19-09-2023     D/73000                    Pakistan national
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Safeen Prime      19-09-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Ym                19-09-2023     D/L Container                    In Shipping
Excellence                                                           Pvt. Ltd
Wide Juliet       19-09-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Chem Bulldog      20-09-2023     L/3000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Chemroad          20-09-2023     L/8000 Ethanol                 Alpine Marine
Hawk                                                        Services Pvt. Ltd
Kota Loceng       20-09-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Osaka Express     20-09-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Safeen Pride      20-09-2023     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Uafl Dubai        20-09-2023     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                         Line
Ian H             20-09-2023     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
                                                                 SMC Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cscl Jupiter      18-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
Xt Pioneer        18-09-2023     Tanker                                     -
Benten
Galaxy            18-09-2023     Tanker                                     -
M.T Sargodha      18-09-2023     Tanker                                     -
Alkyoni Sb        18-09-2023     Rock Phosphate                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Emmanuel-C     Coal           Ocean Services Sept. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Mega-1         Palm oil       Alpine         Sept. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK        Sept. 17, 2023
                  Cape-Town-II
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-Soor-II     Gas oil        Trans          Sept. 17, 2023
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              OM             LPG            Merchant       Sept. 17, 2023
                                                Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Jayakarta         Container      GAC                           Sept. 18, 2023
Zoe Schulte       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC
Cape-Town-II      Container      MSC PAK                       Sept. 18, 2023
Mega-1            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Emmanuel-C        Coal           Ocean Services                          -do-
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ulriken           Palm oil       Alpine                        Sept. 18, 2023
Santa Ace         Coal           East Wind                               -do-
Neutron
Sound             Gas oil        Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Starry            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Tanzanite         Soya bean      Sea Trade                               -do-
                  oil
Constant ions     Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
LR1 Charm         Mogas          Transmarine                             -do-
Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Asia Trade                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Mundra-VIII       Container      MSC PAK                       Sept. 18, 2023
Kyparisia         Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Chicago           Container      GAC                           Sept. 19, 2023
MSC Heidi         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

