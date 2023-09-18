BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.89% at 11,363.64
Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 05:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.89% at 11,363.64, falling for the second straight session.

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC and Hayleys PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, declining by 2.30% and 2.28%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 26million shares from 36.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 659.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.03 million) from 784.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 39.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 655.5 million rupees, the data showed.

