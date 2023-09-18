Hong Kong stocks retreat at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Monday following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.63 percent, or 113.85 points, to 18,069.04.

Hong Kong stocks resume losses at open

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 7.30 points, to 3,110.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.32 percent, or 6.14 points, to 1,904.98.