Hong Kong stocks retreat at open

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2023 12:00pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Monday following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.63 percent, or 113.85 points, to 18,069.04.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 7.30 points, to 3,110.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.32 percent, or 6.14 points, to 1,904.98.

