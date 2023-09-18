Mayor for special courts to hear water theft cases

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said the city administration has begun actions against ‘water mafia’ and so far 70 FIRs have been lodged and 75 accused have been arrested.

Also, the city government is going to request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to make ‘special courts’ operational to pursue water theft cases, so that immediate action can be taken against those involved in the water theft.

Talking to media at KW&SC Chairman Secretariat here, the mayor said around 150 illegal hydrants are currently being operated in the megacity, and the government is taking actions against them.

The administration, with the help of Pakistan Rangers, law enforcement agencies, Sindh police, along with the Water Corporation, has taken anti water-theft operations in Jangal Goth, Manghopir, Teen Hatti and Mehmoodabad areas. According to an estimate, he said one million gallons of water has been saved through these operations.

He said a new law has been approved by the Sindh Assembly, according to which if anyone runs an illegal hydrant, he will be punished with imprisonment for five years and a fine of Rs 0.5 million.

Under the new law, a special court has been introduced for water cases, as the number of cases in the courts is huge. We are going to request the CJP to make these courts operational.

Mayor Karachi said that seven government hydrants are currently running in the megacity, the income of which is received by the Water Corporation.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, COO Water Corporation Engineer Asadullah Khan, and other high officials were present

The mayor said that efforts will be made to increase water supply from Keenjher Lake and Hub Dam.

Wahab said that the government is working on projects regarding untreated water of the industrial areas, as 120mgd untreated water of industrial areas is going into the sea. “We are starting a plan to treat 40mgd of water by installing a treatment plant, through which the industries of Landhi and Korangi will be able to reuse this water,” he said.

He said that water corporation has issued 32 licenses of subsoil water which provides water to industrial establishments.

He said that Rs52billion are owed to various institutions of Water Corporation. “I appeal to citizens including all institutions to cooperate with Water Corporation in paying their dues. Water Corporation has to pay Rs 5 billion dues on account of pensions of retired employees and the monthly revenue of Water Corporation is just Rs1.2 billion,” said the mayor.

He said that tracker system and QR codes have been installed on some 550 tankers. Now, the public and law enforcement agencies will be able to know at which hydrant these tankers are registered. While the QR code will easily identify illegal tankers, which will help control water theft, which is our primary concern, he concluded.

