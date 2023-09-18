BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mayor for special courts to hear water theft cases

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said the city administration has begun actions against ‘water mafia’ and so far 70 FIRs have been lodged and 75 accused have been arrested.

Also, the city government is going to request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to make ‘special courts’ operational to pursue water theft cases, so that immediate action can be taken against those involved in the water theft.

Talking to media at KW&SC Chairman Secretariat here, the mayor said around 150 illegal hydrants are currently being operated in the megacity, and the government is taking actions against them.

The administration, with the help of Pakistan Rangers, law enforcement agencies, Sindh police, along with the Water Corporation, has taken anti water-theft operations in Jangal Goth, Manghopir, Teen Hatti and Mehmoodabad areas. According to an estimate, he said one million gallons of water has been saved through these operations.

He said a new law has been approved by the Sindh Assembly, according to which if anyone runs an illegal hydrant, he will be punished with imprisonment for five years and a fine of Rs 0.5 million.

Under the new law, a special court has been introduced for water cases, as the number of cases in the courts is huge. We are going to request the CJP to make these courts operational.

Mayor Karachi said that seven government hydrants are currently running in the megacity, the income of which is received by the Water Corporation.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, COO Water Corporation Engineer Asadullah Khan, and other high officials were present

The mayor said that efforts will be made to increase water supply from Keenjher Lake and Hub Dam.

Wahab said that the government is working on projects regarding untreated water of the industrial areas, as 120mgd untreated water of industrial areas is going into the sea. “We are starting a plan to treat 40mgd of water by installing a treatment plant, through which the industries of Landhi and Korangi will be able to reuse this water,” he said.

He said that water corporation has issued 32 licenses of subsoil water which provides water to industrial establishments.

He said that Rs52billion are owed to various institutions of Water Corporation. “I appeal to citizens including all institutions to cooperate with Water Corporation in paying their dues. Water Corporation has to pay Rs 5 billion dues on account of pensions of retired employees and the monthly revenue of Water Corporation is just Rs1.2 billion,” said the mayor.

He said that tracker system and QR codes have been installed on some 550 tankers. Now, the public and law enforcement agencies will be able to know at which hydrant these tankers are registered. While the QR code will easily identify illegal tankers, which will help control water theft, which is our primary concern, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab KW&SC

Comments

1000 characters

Mayor for special courts to hear water theft cases

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories