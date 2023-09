KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has suspended, with immediate effect, the authorization of an Exchange Company Namely M/s Royal International Exchange Company (Pvt) Limited till further orders on violations of the SBP rules and regulations.

The Exchange Company, its head office, branches, franchises and payment booths have been debarred from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

