BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.91%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.23%)
FABL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
GGL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.14%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.8%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.09%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
SSGC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 41.1 (0.9%)
BR30 16,311 Increased By 150.4 (0.93%)
KSE100 46,011 Increased By 361.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,201 Increased By 133.3 (0.83%)
Sep 15, 2023
Former Australia cricketer MacGill charged with drug supply

AFP Published 15 Sep, 2023 12:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Former Australian Test cricket star Stuart MacGill has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a commercial-scale cocaine deal, police said Friday.

The retired leg-spinner came to the attention of detectives in April 2021, when he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of armed men outside his apartment in affluent northern Sydney.

The 52-year-old restaurateur told Australian radio network SEN last year that the men “stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me and then just dumped me”.

Following a lengthy investigation into the incident, police have now alleged that MacGill’s abduction was linked to his part in a drug deal.

Police said MacGill faced one count of “knowingly” taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

MacGill was lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time.

Comments

1000 characters
ZK Sep 15, 2023 12:35pm
First Shane Warne and now unlucky again for being busted by the AFP.... The world has become so materialistic that people will do anything for money... I blame the people who flaunt their money in encouraging the have nots in making such rash decisions in life.... Also the luxury brands!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

