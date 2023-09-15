BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 296-297 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 11:26am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened further against the US dollar, appreciating 0.43% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 11:15am, the rupee was hovering at 296.68, an increase of Rs1.28, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.29% to settle at 297.96.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) maintained the key policy rate at 22% as it projected inflation to remain on a downward trajectory in the future.

This is the second successive meeting in which the MPC has maintained status quo on the policy rate.

The MPC’s decision comes against wider market consensus that saw a rate hike.

Internationally, the US dollar held steady in Asia on Friday, edging off slightly from overnight gains against peers, as the yuan strengthened in the wake of some market-beating economic data out of China.

The dollar jumped overnight after US retail sales received a boost from higher gasoline prices, increasing 0.6% in August versus an estimated 0.2% rise, while market participants reacted to the European Central Bank’s 25-basis point hike.

The US dollar index last stood somewhat lower at 105.32, but still near Thursday’s six-month peak of 105.43.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday and are set for a third weekly gain, as better-than-expected Chinese economic data and reports of record oil consumption bolstered the view that demand in the world’s second-largest crude consumer will continue to surge.

This is an intra-day update

m.ausaf Sep 15, 2023 12:09pm
Excelant
