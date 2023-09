HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks enjoyed a much-needed rally Thursday as traders cheered a mixed US inflation report that tempered worries about another possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.21 percent, or 38.70 points, to 18,047.92.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 3.48 points, to 3,126.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.64 percent, or 12.43 points, to 1,917.02.