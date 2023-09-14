BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
BIPL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.21%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.75%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,567 Increased By 2.4 (0.05%)
BR30 16,166 Increased By 7.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 45,682 Increased By 91.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 16,082 Increased By 2.3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi inflation eases further in August to 2%

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 12:14pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation eased to 2% in August, from 2.3% the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, continuing its downwards trend this year.

The main driver of inflation remained increasing housing rents which rose 10.8%, weighing on overall higher prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels which grew 9%, the General Authority for Statistics reported.

Saudi, Russian oil cuts to cause big supply shortfall: IEA

Food and beverage prices, the leading driver for price increases for much of last year, ticked up 0.4%, and transport prices grew 0.5%, while prices for clothing and footwear, and furnishings and household equipment decreased.

India, Saudi discuss ports-rail project, local currency trade

The IMF projects headline inflation to average 2.8% in 2023, before easing to 2.3% in 2024.

IMF Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi inflation eases further in August to 2%

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Oil rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Read more stories