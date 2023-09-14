BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
BIPL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
FABL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 82.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
PAEL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 83.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PPL 72.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
PRL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.24%)
UNITY 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,567 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 16,170 Increased By 12.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,662 Increased By 70.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,072 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland ‘banter’

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 10:47am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Harry Maguire said he can deal with hostile treatment from opposition supporters and that it takes the pressure off his England team mates after the defender was mocked by Scotland fans following his own goal on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Manchester United centre back was brought on at halftime in Glasgow with England leading 2-0 before inadvertently handing the hosts a lifeline by clumsily prodding a low cross into his own net in the 67th minute. Maguire described his treatment by Scottish fans as “a little bit of banter”.

“It pretty much takes the pressure away from my team mates and puts it all on myself,” he told British media after England’s 3-1 win.

“It makes them play better, for sure. “We knew coming here, when you hear the national anthem and the way they disrespect that, we knew it would be hostile and in the second half I got most of it. “I am happy to go with that, don’t worry about that.”

Maguire, who joined United from Leicester City for 80 million pounds ($99.94 million) in 2019, was stripped of the club captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag in July.

England’s Southgate concerned by Maguire form, conditions of Toney ban

He has struggled for first-team football at the Premier League side and was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the close season.

“The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn’t select me, but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games,” he said.

Harry Maguire

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland ‘banter’

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

Read more stories