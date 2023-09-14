BAFL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
India’s Nifty 50, Sensex hit record highs on rising hopes of a Fed rate pause

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 09:33am

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chips Nifty 50 and Sensex opened higher and hit fresh all-time highs on Thursday, as sentiment improved after US inflation data cemented the likelihood of a pause in the rate hike cycle by the Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.29% to a new all-time high of 20,127.95 by 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.24% to 67,627.03.

Financials lead rise in Indian shares; small-, mid-caps volatile

The Nifty had scaled new peaks on Monday and Tuesday, while the Sensex hit a record high for the first time since July 20.

