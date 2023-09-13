BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
DGKC 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 82.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
OGDC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
PIOC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.38%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.28%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 14 (0.31%)
BR30 16,196 Increased By 54.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,668 Increased By 159.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,110 Increased By 47 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans hover near 3-week low; corn flat on supply outlook

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 11:51am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans lost more ground on Wednesday, trading close to previous session’s three-week low, while corn was listless with both markets under pressure after a US government report showed crop suffered less-than-expected damage.

Wheat futures eased after closing higher on Tuesday with tightening global supplies supporting prices.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.3% to $13.43-1/4 a bushel, as of 0238 GMT, not far from a three-week low of $13.40-3/4 hit on Tuesday.

Corn was unmoved at $4.76-1/2 a bushel after hitting $4.74 on Tuesday, equalling last month’s 32-month low, while wheat gave up 0.2% to $5.86-1/4 a bushel.

The US Agriculture Department (USDA) in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report projected a US soybean harvest of 4.146 billion bushels and an average yield of 50.1 bushels an acre.

The prediction was a downgrade from a month earlier and will help push domestic supplies to their lowest in eight years, but it was a smaller downgrade than traders had expected.

Meanwhile, oilseed group Abiove said Brazil’s soybean exports should reach 99 million metric tons in 2023, 500,000 more than it projected a month ago, amid a record Brazilian harvest.

On the import side, China’s agriculture ministry raised its estimate for corn imports in the 2022/23 crop year ending this month by 500,000 metric tons from last month’s estimate to 18.5 million tons.

The ministry also raised the 2022/23 soybean import estimates by 4.66 million tons from August to 99.86 million metric tons, the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) said.

For corn, the USDA lifted its forecast for US production to 15.134 billion bushels - the second-biggest US harvest on record - with average yields of 173.8 bushels an acre.

Higher US supply will add to an ample global stockpile resulting from a massive crop in Brazil.

For wheat, prices fell to a 33-month low on Tuesday, with the market awash with cheap Russian grain, but prices rebounded after the USDA forecast lower-than-expected world stocks.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat futures, they said.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans hover near 3-week low; corn flat on supply outlook

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Oil near 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Read more stories