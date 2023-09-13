BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
DGKC 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
OGDC 93.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.68%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
PIOC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.36%)
PPL 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.31%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.28%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 13.9 (0.3%)
BR30 16,196 Increased By 54.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,666 Increased By 157.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,110 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

  • Currency hovers at 298-299 level
Recorder Report Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 11:39am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened further against the US dollar, appreciating another 0.35% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 11:35am, the rupee was hovering at 298.85, an increase of Rs1.04, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.42% to settle at 299.89 in the inter-bank market.

The currency has been on an appreciation run since the government announced a crackdown against hoarders and smugglers of local currency last week, with a more pronounced change witnessed in the open-market.

Internationally, the US dollar was broadly steady on Wednesday ahead of a key US inflation report later in the day, though it rose on the yen as traders assessed comments from Japan’s top central banker on a possible early exit from its negative interest rate policy.

The US currency advanced around 0.2% to 147.36 against the yen, which retraced its biggest one-day percentage rise in two months on Monday, following the remarks from Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda over the weekend.

The US dollar index measure against a basket of key rivals was last steady at 104.67, after slipping to a one-week low on Monday and clocking its largest daily fall in two months.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Wednesday, hovering at a new 10-month high hit the previous day, as expectations of tighter global supply and fears of supply disruption in Libya outweighed concerns of slower demand in some countries such as China.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices US dollar Exchange rate Pakistan rupees Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling for currency notes Dollar rate in interbank market interbank rupee rate

