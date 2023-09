HONG KONG: Hong Kong retreated at the open of business Tuesday, dragged by a drop in tech firms, as traders struggled to keep up with a rally on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.45 percent, or 80.89 points, to 18,015.56.

Hong Kong stocks tumble at open

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.08 percent, or 2.44 points, to 3,140.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.10 percent, or 1.86 points, to 1,951.05.