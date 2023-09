BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 hitting a record high for the second consecutive session, ahead of retail inflation data for August.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.45% at 20,079.50 by 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.44% to 67,443.08.

India’s Nifty 50 hits record high as local, global investors pile into stocks

While the Nifty hit fresh all-time high on Tuesday, the Sensex is about 0.5% shy of the record high hit on July 20.